Bharatmala NH-139W under construction bridge near Itwaripur collapses, 7 injured
An under-construction highway bridge near Itwaripur village under Lalganj police station in Vaishali district suddenly collapsed on Thursday, September 10, 2026, injuring seven people.
The bridge is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana project on NH-139W.
Rescue teams rushed in: one worker was trapped for about an hour and a half and had to be freed with a gas cutter. Others received quick medical help.
Authorities probe safety, NHAI cites glitch
Local authorities and police are digging into what went wrong, focusing on whether safety rules were followed by the construction company.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) says a technical glitch caused the collapse and that a detailed technical assessment is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the malfunction.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav called out the state government for alleged corruption and poor oversight, demanding accountability for repeated bridge failures in Bihar.