Bharatmala NH-139W under construction bridge near Itwaripur collapses, 7 injured

An under-construction highway bridge near Itwaripur village under Lalganj police station in Vaishali district suddenly collapsed on Thursday, September 10, 2026, injuring seven people.

The bridge is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana project on NH-139W.

Rescue teams rushed in: one worker was trapped for about an hour and a half and had to be freed with a gas cutter. Others received quick medical help.