Bhatkal Ganesh immersion stone pelting prompts Ganeshotsava committee, mosque complaints
India
Things got tense in Bhatkal, Karnataka, on Wednesday night when a Ganesh idol immersion procession was hit by stone-pelting near Gulmi Railway Station Road.
The incident allegedly targeted a mosque and a madrasa, leading both the Ganeshotsava Committee and mosque officials to file complaints.
Muslims demand arrests, police promise probe
After the attack, members of the Muslim community gathered at the local police station, asking for quick arrests.
Senior police officers, including Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Deepan MN, stepped in to calm things down and promised a fast investigation.
CCTV footage is being checked to find those involved.
According to participant Ganapati Naik, the trouble started near the mosque and police changed the route back to keep things peaceful.