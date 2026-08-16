Bhavesh Kaware criticized for advertising 6.5Cr veg-only Tardeo flat
India
A Mumbai real estate agent, Bhavesh Kaware, landed in hot water for advertising a ₹6.5 crore Tardeo flat as for pure vegetarians only.
The listing, shared via video on Wednesday, quickly drew criticism for being exclusionary.
Bhavesh Kaware apologizes, follows legal process
After meeting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray, Kaware publicly apologized.
Bhavesh Kaware said, "If my statement has hurt the sentiments of Mumbaikars, I apologize." He also said he will now proceed in accordance with the legal process.