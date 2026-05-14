Bhavya Ranjan of Ranchi tops CBSE Class 12 humanities 99.8%
India
Bhavya Ranjan from Ranchi's Oxford Public School is the national topper in CBSE Class 12 humanities this year, scoring an impressive 99.8%.
She aced English, history, political science, and painting with perfect scores, missing a flawless 500 out of 500 by just one mark in economics.
Bhavya Ranjan credits support, plans UPSC
Bhavya said her success came from focusing on her weak spots and making study time count, not just counting hours.
She credits her parents, teachers, and friends for their support. Her mother called it a proud moment for the family and the school.
Bhavya now plans to prepare for the UPSC exam.
Even Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth gave her a shoutout, calling her achievement a symbol of hard work, discipline, and dedication.