Bhawanipur head Sunil Kumar Srivastava suspended over midday rice sale
Sunil Kumar Srivastava, who led a government school in Bhawanipur, East Champaran, has been suspended after allegations surfaced that he sold rice meant for students' midday meals.
The story went viral thanks to a video, which quickly triggered an official probe.
When asked for an explanation, Srivastava's response did not satisfy the investigators.
Srivastava faces state disciplinary action
On October 7, allegations were reported that the school had more rice in storage than what was recorded, raising red flags about possible misuse.
Even after being given a day to clarify things, Srivastava could not provide a convincing answer.
Now suspended and facing disciplinary action under state rules, he will report to the office of the Block Education Officer, Kotwa, East Champaran, while receiving only subsistence allowance.