Bhilwara neighbor and associate allegedly burned 70-year-old for gold
India
A 70-year-old woman in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was tragically killed by her neighbor and his associate, all for her gold jewelry.
The suspects allegedly burned her body on a rooftop and tried to cover their tracks by dumping the ashes in the Kothari River.
CCTV leads police, accused allegedly confesses
The crime came to light after the woman's daughter-in-law reported her missing.
CCTV footage showed she was last seen with one of the accused, which led police straight to him.
During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime, and authorities later recovered remains from the Kothari River using an earthmover.
Police say further investigation is ongoing.