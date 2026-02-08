Bhimashankar temple won't open for Mahashivratri: Here's why

The temple is getting some serious upgrades: stronger halls, better entry and exit routes, new stairways, crowd control features, a helipad, plus an amenities center with parking and a bus stand. A chunk of this—₹107 crore—is going into making visitor facilities smoother and safer.

Why the closure was necessary

Monsoon rains usually slow down work here from June to September.

To beat the monsoon and prepare for the 2027 Kumbh Mela, officials aimed to finish critical work before the monsoon;

the temple was kept closed during Mahashivratri in February 2026, and the source does not specify when the closure began or that it was a three-month closure.

It means missing Mahashivratri celebrations this year—but it should make future visits way better (and safer) for everyone.