Bhogapuram opening: Srikakulam readies 737 busses, meals, control room

LED screens showing drone views of the new airport popped up all over town on July 29, getting lots of positive reactions.

The airport is expected to boost development along the Bhogapuram-Pydibhimavaram corridor, which already has big pharma companies.

Leaders like BJP MLA N. Eswara Rao say projects like an aviation university and Reliance data center could turn this area into a major industrial hub.

TDP leader Boina Govindarajulu said it'll make travel way easier for Srikakulam residents.