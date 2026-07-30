Bhogapuram opening: Srikakulam readies 737 busses, meals, control room
Big day coming up for Srikakulam: 737 busses are being rolled out so locals can easily get to the Bhogapuram International Airport's grand opening on August 1, 2026.
District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar shared that breakfast and lunch will be served for everyone at Prime Minister Modi's public meeting, and a control room is set up to keep things running smoothly.
Airport expected to boost Bhogapuram-Pydibhimavaram corridor
LED screens showing drone views of the new airport popped up all over town on July 29, getting lots of positive reactions.
The airport is expected to boost development along the Bhogapuram-Pydibhimavaram corridor, which already has big pharma companies.
Leaders like BJP MLA N. Eswara Rao say projects like an aviation university and Reliance data center could turn this area into a major industrial hub.
TDP leader Boina Govindarajulu said it'll make travel way easier for Srikakulam residents.