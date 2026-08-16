Bhogapuram's Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport opens, scheduled flights shift
India
Big change coming for flyers in Andhra Pradesh: Bhogapuram's brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport opens for business on August 17, 2026.
From that day, all scheduled domestic and international flights (plus the familiar VTZ airport code) will move from Visakhapatnam to this new hub.
Visakhapatnam Airport ends regular passenger flights
Visakhapatnam Airport will stop regular passenger flights, but it is not shutting down.
It will still handle defense and police purposes, VIP movements, and unscheduled special flights.