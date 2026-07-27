Bhogavo river overran banks, cutting off Vanitalav Bhal, evacuations underway
India
The Bhogavo River overran its banks on the intervening night of July 26-27, leaving Vanitalav Bhal village in Ahmedabad district completely cut off.
Police and National Disaster Response Force teams (NDRF) have been working to evacuate residents, while the approach road toward Anandpur and Buranpur villages is closed for safety.
Nearly 10,000 affected across Ahmedabad district
Nearly 10,000 people across Ahmedabad district have been affected since the flooding began. Over 2,800 residents have already been rescued or relocated, including about 1,000 from industrial zones.
Highways NH 47 and SH 17 reopened over the weekend as waters receded a bit.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay safe and follow official advisories until things improve.