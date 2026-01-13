Next Article
Bhogi Pandigai 2026: Here's what makes this harvest festival special
India
Bhogi Pandigai is here on Tuesday, kicking off four days of celebrations across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
It's all about welcoming the harvest season and showing gratitude to the sun, cattle, and nature—plus it sets the stage for Makar Sankranti, Thai Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal right after.
Traditions that bring everyone together
The heart of Bhogi is the early morning Bhogi Mantalu bonfire—families gather to burn old stuff as a way to leave behind the past and start fresh.
Homes get a deep clean and are decorated with colorful rangolis.
In Telugu households, there's also the sweet Bhogi Pallu tradition where kids are showered with fruits and flower petals.
All in all, it's a time for new beginnings and lots of positive vibes.