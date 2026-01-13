Bhogi Pandigai 2026: Here's what makes this harvest festival special

Traditions that bring everyone together

The heart of Bhogi is the early morning Bhogi Mantalu bonfire—families gather to burn old stuff as a way to leave behind the past and start fresh.

Homes get a deep clean and are decorated with colorful rangolis.

In Telugu households, there's also the sweet Bhogi Pallu tradition where kids are showered with fruits and flower petals.

All in all, it's a time for new beginnings and lots of positive vibes.