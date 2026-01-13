Next Article
Delhi is colder than Mussoorie and Shimla right now
India
Delhi just hit a low of 3.2°C—making it chillier than Mussoorie (7.7°C) and even Shimla (8.8°C).
The IMD says this cold wave isn't leaving soon, with freezing mornings and thick fog expected across Delhi, northwest India, and Bihar for the next few days.
Why does this matter?
If you're in or around Delhi, get ready for more icy winds and that biting wind chill—temperatures might feel even colder than they are.
Travel plans could be disrupted thanks to dense fog, so keep an eye on alerts.
Plus, with barely any rain recently and no snowfall in Uttarakhand's hills, the region is facing dry conditions, raising concerns about potential impacts on water supplies and daily life.