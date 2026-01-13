Gurugram's 0.6°C: Cold wave grips NCR plains

Why does it matter?

The IMD says this chill isn't going away until at least January 15, so bundle up!

Orange alerts are out for parts of North India because of freezing temps, dense fog, and ground frost.

The cold is slowing down travel and making daily life tough—think frosty windshields and risky roads—and can be rough on your health too, especially for kids and older folks.

Blame a combo of clear skies, chilly winds from the northwest, and a super dry winter that's left the hills snowless—making things feel even colder down here.