Bhopal Junction tests find food safety failures risking 70,000 passengers

Authorities have started retesting bottles from the same batch of Rail Neer from multiple locations after the findings.

A surprise inspection at Itarsi even led to one base kitchen being sealed after serious irregularities were detected.

Passengers like Karnail Singh are asking for regular checks so this doesn't happen again.

Railway officials say they're on it: over 1,000 food samples have been tested in the last two years to keep things safe for travelers.