Bhopal Junction tests find food safety failures risking 70,000 passengers
Bhopal Junction is facing some serious food and water quality issues.
Recent tests found that Rail Neer bottled water and gram flour used for train meals didn't meet safety standards, putting around 70,000 passengers at risk.
With more than 150 trains stopping at Bhopal Junction every day, these problems are hard to ignore.
Railways retest Rail Neer across locations
Authorities have started retesting bottles from the same batch of Rail Neer from multiple locations after the findings.
A surprise inspection at Itarsi even led to one base kitchen being sealed after serious irregularities were detected.
Passengers like Karnail Singh are asking for regular checks so this doesn't happen again.
Railway officials say they're on it: over 1,000 food samples have been tested in the last two years to keep things safe for travelers.