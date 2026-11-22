Bhopal mother Ruksana allegedly poisoned 2 children, died by suicide
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Bhopal when Ruksana, 37, allegedly poisoned her two young children and then died by suicide following a fight with her husband.
The family lived in the Eintkhedi area. Police have started an investigation to understand what led to this tragedy.
Police suspect domestic dispute, question relatives
Ruksana locked the house before taking the step.
Neighbors heard the children's screams and entered through the roof, but sadly, all three were already gone by the time help arrived.
Police suspect a domestic dispute was behind it, station in charge Ashish Sapre said. They are talking to relatives to piece together what happened.