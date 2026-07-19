Bhopal residents feed donkeys gulab jamuns to seek monsoon relief
India
On Saturday in Bhopal, locals carried out a unique tradition, feeding donkeys gulab jamuns, to ask Indra, the rain god, for better monsoon rains.
The ceremony along Kolar Road was more than just a sweet treat for donkeys; it was a heartfelt prayer for relief as 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh are struggling with below-average rainfall.
Bhopal wetter, Jabalpur and Rewa waiting
While Bhopal itself has seen 44% more rain than usual this season, many other areas like Jabalpur and Rewa are still waiting for showers.
Meteorologists say some much-needed rain could arrive soon.
These rituals show how communities blend old customs with hope when facing tough weather challenges.