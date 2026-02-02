Bhutan gets biggest boost in India's budget allocation

India is shifting its focus in the region

These changes aren't random—India's shifting its focus in the region.

Aid to Bangladesh was cut in half after political shake-ups there, hinting at some diplomatic tension.

At the same time, India is clearly investing more in ties with countries like Bhutan and Nepal.

Plus, with the Ministry of External Affairs's budget rising to ₹22,118 crore (but nothing set aside for Iran's Chabahar Port), it's clear India is being strategic about where its money—and attention—goes in South Asia right now.