Bhutan restarts 1,200MW Punatsangchhu-I project with Indian grants and loans
India
Bhutan has finally restarted work on its massive 1,200-megawatt Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project after a long seven-year pause.
India is backing the project with a mix of grants and loans, and Indian power minister Manohar Lal and Bhutan energy minister Gem Tshering showed up for the relaunch ceremony.
Nearly 88% built, 93.7% financed
The project kicked off way back in 2008 but ran into major slope stability issues and design changes, forcing a halt in 2019.
Now, it is nearly 88% built and has achieved about 93.7% financial progress.
Once finished, likely within five years, it will boost Bhutan's energy capacity by about 30%, with most of the extra power heading to India.
This restart is a big step for both countries' energy partnership.