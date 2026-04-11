Bhutan restarts 1,200MW Punatsangchhu-I project with Indian grants and loans

Nearly 88% built, 93.7% financed

The project kicked off way back in 2008 but ran into major slope stability issues and design changes, forcing a halt in 2019.

Now, it is nearly 88% built and has achieved about 93.7% financial progress.

Once finished, likely within five years, it will boost Bhutan's energy capacity by about 30%, with most of the extra power heading to India.

This restart is a big step for both countries' energy partnership.