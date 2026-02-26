Bihar: 38 kids feel unwell after taking anti-filaria pills
In Patna, 38 kids from two primary schools felt unwell—think dizziness and vomiting—just minutes after taking Albendazole tablets meant to fight filariasis on February 25.
The pills were part of a big government health campaign, but things got tense fast when students started showing side effects.
Parents panicked, protested at schools
Understandably, parents panicked and protested at the schools.
Emergency teams rushed in and took all the affected students to a local health center.
Thankfully, doctors say everyone recovered quickly with no serious issues.
Kids' bodies just react more strongly sometimes
Doctors explained these symptoms are mild side effects of Albendazole, especially if taken on an empty stomach—kids' bodies just react more strongly sometimes.
The state is still pushing its anti-filariasis drive but promises extra care for student safety going forward.