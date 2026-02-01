Bihar: 4 killed, 3 injured in road accident
India
Early Sunday morning near Chanda village, Bihar, four people lost their lives in a major road accident on the Buxar-Ara Highway.
An SUV carrying pilgrims for a holy dip crashed into a truck because of thick fog, and was then hit from behind by another vehicle.
Victims identified
The victims—Sujit Kumar (28), Omkar Pandey (32), Manju Devi (40), and Girja Devi—were all from Buxar.
Three died instantly; one passed away at the hospital.
Police have informed their families and confirmed their identities.
Vehicle removed to restore traffic
The mangled vehicle was removed from the highway using a JCB to restore traffic, and police reached the scene and began rescue work.
It's another tough reminder to stay alert on roads during harsh weather conditions.