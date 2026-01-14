Bihar: 60-year-old woman elopes with 35-year-old man after 'wrong number' call
In Banka, Bihar, a 60-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man sparked headlines after their relationship began with an accidental phone call.
Four months after that first chat, they met up, fell for each other, and eventually traveled together to Ludhiana, where they were married with mutual consent.
Their story took a turn when the woman's family found them at Amarpur bus stand—leading to a public confrontation before police stepped in for their safety.
Wrong number to wedding bells
It all started when the woman dialed the wrong number and ended up talking to the man.
What began as random conversations soon turned into something more, leading them to meet in person and start a new life together.
The woman told police, "We both love each other and have already gotten married in Ludhiana," making it clear her decision was her own.
Family drama and police involvement
Despite her insistence that she left willingly, her family hasn't accepted the relationship.
Police are now looking into the situation while keeping both safe.
Video from the scene shows her hugging her husband tightly and saying through tears, "This is my husband. I married him willingly and happily."