Supreme Court steps in after Assam widow deported to Bangladesh
The Supreme Court will hear Aheda Khatun's urgent plea on January 5, after she was deported from Assam to Bangladesh last month.
Khatun, a 44-year-old widow, was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in 2019.
Despite submitting documents like old voter lists and school certificates to prove her Indian citizenship, her appeal got dismissed due to delay, and she was sent to a detention camp before being expelled.
Why this case matters for thousands in Assam
Khatun's fight isn't just personal—it could impact thousands declared "foreigners" under Assam's foreigners' tribunal process.
The Supreme Court will decide if courts must review these cases even when appeals are late, especially when someone's freedom is at risk.
The case also challenges Assam's use of an old law that lets authorities deport people quickly without further legal recourse after tribunal declaration, raising big questions about protecting individual rights.