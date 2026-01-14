Supreme Court steps in after Assam widow deported to Bangladesh India Jan 14, 2026

The Supreme Court will hear Aheda Khatun's urgent plea on January 5, after she was deported from Assam to Bangladesh last month.

Khatun, a 44-year-old widow, was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in 2019.

Despite submitting documents like old voter lists and school certificates to prove her Indian citizenship, her appeal got dismissed due to delay, and she was sent to a detention camp before being expelled.