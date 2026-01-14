Jaipur's Army Day parade makes history

This year's parade was all about next-gen military power: think T-90 tanks, BrahMos missiles, M-777 howitzers, robotic dogs, drones, and even counter-drone systems from Operation Sindoor. Over 300,000 people turned up for rehearsals alone—where more than 30 Army units marched alongside Nepalese troops and Air Force jets.

'Know Your Army' lets you get up close

Before the big day, thousands checked out the 'Know Your Army' exhibition at Bhawani Niketan College.

With tanks, missiles, and artillery on display for everyone to see up close (and snap pics), it was a rare chance for young people to connect with India's defense forces in person.