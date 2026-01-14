Pongal exodus: 14 lakh leave Chennai, more on the move India Jan 14, 2026

Chennai is emptying out as nearly 14 lakh people have already left the city since January 9 to celebrate Pongal with family.

The festival hits its peak on January 14, but travel chaos is just getting started—another 13 lakh are expected to head out in the next few days, thanks to a string of holidays stretching till January 17.