Prayagraj Magh Mela: Nearly a million take the holy dip, bigger crowds expected

How organizers are handling the rush

To keep things running smoothly (and clean), more than 3,300 sanitation workers and nearly 26,000 toilets are in place.

There are 42 parking zones set up for over one lakh vehicles near the ghats.

Security is tight too, with 400 CCTV cameras and layers of police and paramilitary forces watching over everyone.

Plus, river water levels are being managed daily to keep things safe at this huge riverside gathering spot.