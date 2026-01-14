Next Article
Prayagraj Magh Mela: Nearly a million take the holy dip, bigger crowds expected
India
Prayagraj's Magh Mela saw a massive crowd on Ekadashi, with about 9.5 lakh people taking a holy dip at the Sangam early Wednesday.
And it's just getting started: officials expect over one crore devotees for the main event on Makar Sankranti, January 15.
How organizers are handling the rush
To keep things running smoothly (and clean), more than 3,300 sanitation workers and nearly 26,000 toilets are in place.
There are 42 parking zones set up for over one lakh vehicles near the ghats.
Security is tight too, with 400 CCTV cameras and layers of police and paramilitary forces watching over everyone.
Plus, river water levels are being managed daily to keep things safe at this huge riverside gathering spot.