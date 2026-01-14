Gurugram just had its coldest day recently
Gurugram's temperature dropped to a chilling low, with the minimum recorded at 0.6°C on Monday and then 3.2°C on Tuesday.
Even after a slight rise, the city is still shivering, with dense fog making it tough to see on main roads like Golf Course Road and NH-48.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for a severe cold wave in Gurugram, warning that freezing winds and low temperatures are expected to ease by Thursday.
This isn't just uncomfortable—it's messing with daily routines, making morning commutes tricky, and even putting crops like wheat and mustard at risk from frost.
Plus, air quality has taken a hit too, with pollution levels reaching "severe" in some spots.
What should you do?
If you're heading out early or late, bundle up and be extra careful on the roads due to poor visibility.
Farmers are being told to hold off on watering crops for now.
For everyone else: stay warm and keep an eye on updates—this cold snap isn't over yet!