Gurugram just had its coldest day recently

Why does this matter?

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for a severe cold wave in Gurugram, warning that freezing winds and low temperatures are expected to ease by Thursday.

This isn't just uncomfortable—it's messing with daily routines, making morning commutes tricky, and even putting crops like wheat and mustard at risk from frost.

Plus, air quality has taken a hit too, with pollution levels reaching "severe" in some spots.