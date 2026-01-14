Chandigarh just had its chilliest night in 2 years

Warmer days ahead (hopefully)

IMD's Surender Paul says the cold wave should last until January 15, but things are set to warm up from January 16 thanks to a Western Disturbance moving in.

For now, daytime highs are still below normal at around 15°C, but you can expect slightly warmer days and nights soon—with highs between 14-17°C and lows of five to eight degrees over the next few days.