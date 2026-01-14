Next Article
Chandigarh just had its chilliest night in 2 years
India
On the night of January 12-13, Chandigarh saw temperatures dip to 2.8°C—the coldest it's been since early 2024.
The IMD has classified it as a cold wave, with the city actually colder than Shimla (6.6°C) and Dharamshala (3.2°C) for the night, though Manali edged out with a chillier 2.6°C.
Warmer days ahead (hopefully)
IMD's Surender Paul says the cold wave should last until January 15, but things are set to warm up from January 16 thanks to a Western Disturbance moving in.
For now, daytime highs are still below normal at around 15°C, but you can expect slightly warmer days and nights soon—with highs between 14-17°C and lows of five to eight degrees over the next few days.