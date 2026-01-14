Next Article
Kerala High Court steps in over Sabarimala temple fund issues
India
The Kerala High Court has called for a deep dive into possible fund mismanagement at the Sabarimala temple, especially around money from "Adiya Sishtam Ghee"—a special offering sold to devotees.
This move follows ongoing worries about missing gold and now, missing money at one of Kerala's most famous temples.
What's actually happening?
A recent investigation found a ₹35 lakh gap in temple funds from ghee sales for a period of less than two months starting from November 17 last year, with some TDB employees accused of not depositing the money as they should have.
The court is taking this seriously—keeping details confidential and asking a retired judge to oversee the probe.