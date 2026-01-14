Kerala's Maha Magha festival: Bridge work paused days before big event
Just days before Kerala's Maha Magha festival, officials have halted construction of a temporary bridge over the Bharathapuzha river near Thirunavaya's Nava Mukunda Temple.
The stop order cites violations of river protection laws, leaving organizers and devotees scrambling as the festival—set for January 18 to February 3—draws near.
Why does it matter?
This sudden halt has sparked accusations of sabotage from organizers, who say there were no objections during weeks of official checks.
BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan called the move "'illegal and a violation of religious freedom'" at this historic site.
With facilities for pilgrims now in limbo, the clash highlights ongoing tensions between environmental rules and traditional events—but organizers insist the festival will go on as planned.