Digital arrest scams hit Lucknow's professionals

Over ₹5 crore lost; police urge caution

Since June 2025, these scams have cost professionals in Lucknow over ₹5 crore.

Cases include Rajendra Prakash Verma losing ₹54.6 lakh to fake NIA/ATS officers and Amarjeet Singh losing ₹90 lakh after scammers sent him WhatsApp "warrants."

Police say arrests never happen over calls and are urging everyone to stay alert and not share personal info if contacted by supposed officials.