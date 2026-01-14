Next Article
Digital arrest scams hit Lucknow's professionals
India
A wave of digital arrest scams is sweeping through Lucknow, targeting retired bankers, professors, and engineers.
Scammers pretend to be CBI, NIA, or cyber police officers on video calls, accusing people of money laundering or terror funding with fake FIRs and warrants.
Victims are pressured into transferring money through UPI or RTGS to "clear their name."
Over ₹5 crore lost; police urge caution
Since June 2025, these scams have cost professionals in Lucknow over ₹5 crore.
Cases include Rajendra Prakash Verma losing ₹54.6 lakh to fake NIA/ATS officers and Amarjeet Singh losing ₹90 lakh after scammers sent him WhatsApp "warrants."
Police say arrests never happen over calls and are urging everyone to stay alert and not share personal info if contacted by supposed officials.