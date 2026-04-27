Bihar announces 11 satellite townships, pauses land sales and construction

Farmers to receive 55% developed land

These new townships will mix homes, businesses, and economic hubs, helping the region shift beyond farming and create more job options.

Officials say land values could jump up to 20 times in some spots like Punpun.

Farmers who join the scheme will get back 55% of their developed land. For those not interested in pooling their land, there are other options like selling at market rates or using transfer of development rights.

Plus, plans include solid infrastructure and green spaces, with input from World Bank experts to make sure it all works smoothly.