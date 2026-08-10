Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announces education reform, launches Patna yatra
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary just announced a new four-point education reform plan to boost learning in the state.
The big changes? Smarter exams powered by AI and more focus on regional languages.
He also kicked off a nearly 1.5km-long Har Ghar Tiranga yatra in Patna, celebrating India's freedom fighters and encouraging everyone to fly the tricolor at home.
AI assessments, committees and student-minister camps
The reforms set up committees to improve how schools work and make exams fairer with AI assessments.
There will be special camps where students can talk directly with ministers about what needs fixing in education, so your voice actually counts.
The goal is to make Bihar's schools strong enough that fewer students feel they have to leave the state for better opportunities.
Har Ghar Tiranga stresses democracy, freedom
The Har Ghar Tiranga movement isn't just about waving flags: it's about remembering what the tricolor stands for: democracy and freedom.
After Patna, similar marches are planned across Bihar on August 12, keeping that spirit alive statewide.