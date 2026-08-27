Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary confirms TRE-4 single phase next month

To make things even clearer, the government is setting up an expert committee chaired by a sitting judge of the Patna High Court to suggest exam reforms and handle student complaints.

Plus, new initiatives like the Vidyaarthi Sahayata Portal and the Vidyaarthi Sahayata Shivir program have been launched to help students get their issues resolved faster.

As Choudhary put it, "The government has been serious about the demands of students from the very beginning."