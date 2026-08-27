Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary confirms TRE-4 single phase next month
Big update for teaching job aspirants in Bihar: CM Samrat Choudhary just confirmed that this year's Teachers's Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) will happen in a single phase, something many candidates have been asking for.
The exam is set for next month, and this move comes days after student protests in Patna demanding a fairer, more transparent process.
Patna HC judge to chair committee
To make things even clearer, the government is setting up an expert committee chaired by a sitting judge of the Patna High Court to suggest exam reforms and handle student complaints.
Plus, new initiatives like the Vidyaarthi Sahayata Portal and the Vidyaarthi Sahayata Shivir program have been launched to help students get their issues resolved faster.
As Choudhary put it, "The government has been serious about the demands of students from the very beginning."