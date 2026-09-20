Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary donates ₹2.7L to CM Relief Fund
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has donated his full month's salary, ₹270,000, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, hoping to inspire others to pitch in too.
With floods hitting hard across Bihar, he handed over the donation this week and encouraged everyone who can help to come forward for those struggling right now.
Parties unite for Bihar flood relief
The disaster has affected nearly five million people in 15 districts, sparking rare political unity.
BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi gave ₹5,100,000 and said all BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs in Bihar will contribute one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Leaders from JD(U), including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) have also pledged support, showing that when things get tough, everyone is coming together for Bihar.