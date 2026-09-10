Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary pays ₹1,100 each to 1.05cr pensioners
India
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary just transferred ₹1,233.87 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1.05 crore people who rely on social security pensions, including seniors, widows, and persons with disabilities.
Each got ₹1,100 this time, and 98,896 new people were added to the scheme.
Bihar pensions due 10th monthly
Choudhary announced that pension payments will now land on the 10th of every month, making things more predictable for everyone.
He also kicked off a highway upgrade (NH-333) and pushed for better water management in Bihar, including tackling silt problems in the Ganga River.