Bihar CM urges rich to opt-out of free electricity scheme
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has urged wealthy households and income taxpayers to opt out of the state's 125-unit free electricity scheme. He made this appeal during the Pataliputra National Youth Parliament-2.0 in Patna, saying that by giving up this subsidy, they could contribute to Bihar's development. He said the state government spends nearly ₹23,000 crore annually on power subsidies, with an expenditure of ₹8,000-10,000 per household.
Youth empowerment
Youth's role in preserving cultural heritage
During the event, CM Choudhary also emphasized the importance of youth in strengthening democracy and preserving India's cultural heritage.
He recalled Bihar's historical association with democratic values and urged young people to lead efforts in protecting them.
"Youths have a crucial role to play in strengthening democracy, preserving the country's civilisation and cultural heritage, and building a developed India," said Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Chief Minister.
Leadership acknowledgment
Annual youth parliament for democratic engagement
CM Choudhary also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. He credited former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his contributions to the state's development.
The chief minister stressed quality education as the foundation of success and prosperity, calling for an annual youth parliament to connect young people with democratic processes and constitutional values.
Youth parliament
Pataliputra National Youth Parliament-2.0
The Pataliputra National Youth Parliament-2.0 was attended by several dignitaries, including Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, MP Shambhavi Choudhary, and youth parliament founder Sayan Kunal.
Choudhary also noted the country attained freedom in 1947 through the sacrifices and struggles of freedom fighters.
"As the country approaches the completion of 80 years of Independence, there is a need to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening democratic values," he said.