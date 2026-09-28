Bihar constable suspended after social media video showing service gun
India
A woman constable from Sathi Police Station in Bihar got suspended after a video of herself in regular clothes holding her service gun surfaced on social media.
The clip surfaced on social media, sparking concerns about breaking police rules and social media guidelines.
This led to an inquiry ordered by the West Champaran Superintendent of Police, entrusted to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic).
Inquiry confirms breach, Bettiah police warn
The inquiry confirmed she broke official protocols, so she was suspended right away and faces further action.
After this incident, Bettiah police reminded everyone on the force to take social media rules seriously: Future slip-ups could mean strict punishment.