Bihar cop, seen firing at protesting students with AK-47, suspended

According to The Hindu, initially, police used tear gas and mild force to disperse protesters in Siwan. However, they later opened fire when demonstrators allegedly started throwing stones.

Three protesters were injured after the police opened fire on demonstrators.

Several officers, including Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Jha, were also injured in the stone-throwing incident.

The violence was not limited to Siwan; on Thursday, police also fired at protesters in Jehanabad district of Bihar.