Bihar cop, seen firing at protesting students with AK-47, suspended
What's the story
A Bihar policeman who was seen on viral videos using an AK-47 rifle against protesting students in Siwan district has been suspended. The protests were held in solidarity with the youth agitation in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks. Pradhan resigned on Saturday. Soon after, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest at Jantar Mantar, stating "all demands have been accepted" following talks with the Union government.
Twitter Post
Video shows cop armed with AK-47
#Horrific Yesterday in Siwan, Bihar, police reportedly used firearms against protesting students. Around 10 rounds were allegedly fired from AK-47 rifles, leaving three students with bullet injuries. They are currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Medanta… pic.twitter.com/mNflwNDqU2— The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 26, 2026
Protest escalation
Several officers injured in stone-throwing incident
According to The Hindu, initially, police used tear gas and mild force to disperse protesters in Siwan. However, they later opened fire when demonstrators allegedly started throwing stones.
Three protesters were injured after the police opened fire on demonstrators.
Several officers, including Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Jha, were also injured in the stone-throwing incident.
The violence was not limited to Siwan; on Thursday, police also fired at protesters in Jehanabad district of Bihar.
Legal action
70 people identified under Goonda Act
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said 70 people allegedly involved in attacking police and journalists during Friday's paper-leak protest in Kolkata had been identified.
He said they would be punished under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026 (Goonda Act).
If invoked, this would be the first time since its passage by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.
Seven FIRs have been registered in connection with Friday's incident in Kolkata.
Nationwide unrest
Protesters arrested in Guwahati, FIRs lodged in Mumbai
In Assam's Guwahati, six people were arrested in connection with a protest organized by the Students's Federation of India. The protest was held in solidarity with demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.
In Mumbai, 13 FIRs were registered against protests held at various locations without permission. Around 400 people were named as accused for unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders.