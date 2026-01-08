Next Article
Bihar courts hit by fake bomb threat emails—no real danger found
India
On Thursday, emails claiming bombs were planted at Patna, Araria, and Kishanganj courts sent everyone on high alert.
A senior judge at Patna Civil Court got one of these messages, which led to a full sweep of the buildings just to be safe.
Police response and what happens next
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs rushed in but found nothing suspicious at any court.
Now, cyber teams are trying to track down who sent the hoax emails (some even had bits written in Tamil).
Meanwhile, a security audit is being conducted at Patna civil court to make sure things stay safe going forward.