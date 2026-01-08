Centre pushes back against plea to lower GST on air purifiers

Why does it matter?

Air purifiers are a big deal in Delhi, where pollution is often off the charts. Petitioners say these devices help protect public health and deserve a lower tax rate—especially since some medical devices already get one.

But the Centre called the plea "colourable and motivated," arguing that if courts start changing tax rates, it could open the floodgates for other industries wanting special treatment too.

This case could set a precedent for how GST rates are determined and who has the authority to make such decisions.