Centre pushes back against plea to lower GST on air purifiers
The government isn't on board with a request to drop GST on air purifiers from 18% to 5%.
Officials told the Delhi High Court that only the GST Council—not courts—can set these rates, and warned that letting judges decide could mess with how tax rules are supposed to work.
The next hearing is set for January 9, 2026.
Why does it matter?
Air purifiers are a big deal in Delhi, where pollution is often off the charts. Petitioners say these devices help protect public health and deserve a lower tax rate—especially since some medical devices already get one.
But the Centre called the plea "colourable and motivated," arguing that if courts start changing tax rates, it could open the floodgates for other industries wanting special treatment too.
This case could set a precedent for how GST rates are determined and who has the authority to make such decisions.