India wants top researchers back: Here's what's new

India is planning to launch the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme to bring home 120 Indian-origin scientists and researchers. The goal? Boost research, spark innovation, and help India shine brighter on the global science stage. The proposal received in-principle agreement at the IIT Council meeting in August 2025.

What's in the PMRC scheme? Over five years, PMRC will support three types of researchers—Young Fellows, Senior Fellows, and Research Chairs—across 14 hot fields like AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and advanced materials.

These areas are seen as game-changers for India's future.

Making research careers in India more appealing The IIT Council looked at why grads from older IITs head abroad for PhDs or postdocs.

Now they want all 23 IITs to dig deeper into alumni career choices—and come up with ways to keep talented minds working in India.