Tamil Nadu to borrow ₹51,000cr in Jan-Mar FY26 India Jan 08, 2026

Tamil Nadu is gearing up to borrow ₹51,000 crore from the open market between January and March 2026, making it the second-biggest state borrower for the quarter, as per RBI data.

This chunk alone is about 10% of what all Indian states plan to borrow in that period.

Earlier in FY26, Tamil Nadu had already borrowed ₹59,300 crore through State Development Loans (SDLs) from April to October, coming just after Maharashtra.