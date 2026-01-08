CBI finally nabs fugitive in 22-year-old customs scam

How Vij dodged arrest for years—and how it ended

To avoid getting caught, Vij changed his name and got new ID documents while hiding out in Noida.

The CBI filed charges against him in 2003, but when he skipped court, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender in January 2004 and a reward was offered for tips.

After years of searching and some smart detective work using tech analysis, the CBI finally tracked him down this week at his Noida residence—ending a 22-year game of hide-and-seek.

He has now been arrested and will face trial.