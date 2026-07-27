Bihar drops cases over NEET protests before 6pm July 26

The July 25 protests demanded changes in the exam and education system.

Nearly 700 people were detained, many of them students or minors who have since been released after checks. However, 355 remain in custody for violent incidents.

The clashes led to injuries among police and civilians, plus damage to government vehicles (one was even set on fire).

The state promises detainees will be released quickly and that no further action will be taken in cases prior to 6:00pm on July 26.