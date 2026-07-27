Bihar drops cases over NEET protests before 6pm July 26
Bihar has decided to drop all legal actions against people who protested alleged NEET paper leaks, covering incidents before 6pm on July 26.
This means FIRs, complaints, and show-cause notices will be withdrawn.
As the official statement put it that all FIRs registered and formal complaints filed in relation to the protests will be withdrawn.
Authorities say 355 remain in custody
The July 25 protests demanded changes in the exam and education system.
Nearly 700 people were detained, many of them students or minors who have since been released after checks. However, 355 remain in custody for violent incidents.
The clashes led to injuries among police and civilians, plus damage to government vehicles (one was even set on fire).
The state promises detainees will be released quickly and that no further action will be taken in cases prior to 6:00pm on July 26.