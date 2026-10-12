Bihar Dussehra floods: 16 drown collecting kalash sthapana water
India
Dussehra in Bihar took a heartbreaking turn this year, with at least 16 people drowning in rivers while collecting holy water for Kalash Sthapana.
Recent floods had made river levels dangerously high, especially around Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Sitamarhi.
Officials say the number could sadly go up.
Festivities continue, children electrocuted West Champaran
Even with these tragedies, Dussehra festivities are still happening across the state: think bamboo pandals and bright lights everywhere.
Security has been stepped up to keep things safe.
There was also a shocking incident where two children were electrocuted while fetching water in West Champaran, reminding everyone to stay extra careful during festival season.