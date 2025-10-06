Bihar elections: Mobile deposit facility, webcasting at polling stations

Other changes to the voting process

Polling booths now have a cap of 1,200 voters each, and every station will be fully webcast for extra security.

EVMs come with bigger serial numbers and color photos of candidates so there's less confusion.

Voters also get their EPIC cards faster, plus there's an 'ECI Net' app for digital monitoring.

Phones aren't allowed inside booths anymore, and VVPAT slip checks are mandatory only in case of complaints about mismatches with EVM data—so your vote gets counted right.