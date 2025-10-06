Bihar elections: Mobile deposit facility, webcasting at polling stations
Heading to vote in Bihar this year? There's a new mobile deposit facility outside polling stations to help reduce crowds and make the whole process less stressful.
It's part of 17 digital upgrades rolled out by the Election Commission, which hopes these changes will set a positive example for elections across India.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said these initiatives are designed to make voting easier for electors.
Other changes to the voting process
Polling booths now have a cap of 1,200 voters each, and every station will be fully webcast for extra security.
EVMs come with bigger serial numbers and color photos of candidates so there's less confusion.
Voters also get their EPIC cards faster, plus there's an 'ECI Net' app for digital monitoring.
Phones aren't allowed inside booths anymore, and VVPAT slip checks are mandatory only in case of complaints about mismatches with EVM data—so your vote gets counted right.