Man killed for insurance money, death faked as road accident
India
Six people in Hosapete, Karnataka, have been arrested for killing a disabled man named Gangadhar and faking his death as a road accident to claim ₹5.25 crore from insurance.
The group included a woman who pretended to be his wife and staged the accident to make it appear accidental.
The plan fell apart when police noticed odd details at the crash scene—like how the motorcycle key was placed—which didn't add up.
It turned out Axis Bank employee Yogaraj Singh led the group, targeting vulnerable people by creating fake marriages and bank accounts tied to multiple insurance policies.
The investigation began after Gangadhar's real wife filed a complaint, and now police are looking into more cases linked to Singh's scams.