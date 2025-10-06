Chhindwara tragedy: DEG-laced cough syrup prescribed for weeks
At least 14 children, most of them under five, have died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which was contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG)—a toxic industrial chemical.
The syrup, made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, contained dangerously high levels of DEG (up to 48.6%), leading to fatal kidney failure in these kids.
Arrests, bans, investigations follow
Despite early reports confirming DEG poisoning, local health authorities delayed pulling Coldrif from shelves, letting sales continue for weeks.
Police have arrested Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup for years, on charges of criminal negligence.
After a raid on the manufacturer uncovered hundreds of safety violations—including use of contaminated solvents—Tamil Nadu banned production and served a show-cause notice for possible cancelation of Sresan's license.
States like Uttar Pradesh quickly banned Coldrif too, while central drug regulators are now inspecting cough syrups nationwide to prevent more tragedies like this.