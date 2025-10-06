Chhindwara tragedy: DEG-laced cough syrup prescribed for weeks

Arrests, bans, investigations follow

Despite early reports confirming DEG poisoning, local health authorities delayed pulling Coldrif from shelves, letting sales continue for weeks.

Police have arrested Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup for years, on charges of criminal negligence.

After a raid on the manufacturer uncovered hundreds of safety violations—including use of contaminated solvents—Tamil Nadu banned production and served a show-cause notice for possible cancelation of Sresan's license.

States like Uttar Pradesh quickly banned Coldrif too, while central drug regulators are now inspecting cough syrups nationwide to prevent more tragedies like this.