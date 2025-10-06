Next Article
Kanwar Yatra: Man held for sharing fake, threatening video
India
A 30-year-old cloth trader from Muzaffarnagar, Nadeem, was arrested on Monday (October 6, 2025) for sharing a fake and threatening video tied to the "I Love Muhammad" controversy.
The clip—actually filmed in Pakistan—falsely showed Bajrang Dal members killing Muslims during the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.
It was widely shared on WhatsApp with the intent to spark communal violence.
Investigators suspect Pakistan's ISI link in misinformation push
Nadeem and two others admitted they spread the video hoping to incite riots during this year's Kanwar Yatra.
Investigators also suspect a possible link to Pakistan's ISI in pushing this misinformation.
Police have filed cases under strict anti-terror and IT laws, and have seized three mobile phones used in the crime.