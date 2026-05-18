Bihar: Fire breaks out in passenger train at Sasaram station

A fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train at Sasaram railway station in Bihar on Monday morning. The incident took place on platform number six and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, according to a preliminary report. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and were able to control the blaze quickly.

Casualty update No injuries or casualties reported The fire completely gutted the coach; however, no injuries or casualties were reported. Thanks to the prompt action of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and locals at the station, who alerted authorities and helped control the situation before emergency teams arrived. A detailed investigation is likely to be conducted by the railway authorities to ascertain the exact cause of this incident.

Previous incident Fire in Rajdhani Express This comes a day after a similar incident on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. The fire broke out in the B-1 coach of Train No 12431 between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations at around 5:15am. Railway officials confirmed that all passengers were safely deboarded and no one was injured or killed.

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